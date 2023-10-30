October 29, 2023

Marc Marquez makes a promise to Ducati

Marc Marquez returned to talk about his next adventure in Ducati after the Thai Grand Prix: “The objective is clear: I have decided the future and I’m pushing even harder than before to maintain that intensity and do 100% to tackle the new project with maximum determination”, explained the Catalan driver.

Marquez wants to immediately dedicate body and soul to his new adventure: “After Valencia I will immediately try to adapt to the new bike. Honda? He has a lot of experience and will know what to do in the future: we leave each other on very good terms, I am very grateful to Honda.”

Marquez finished seventh in Buriram: “I battled with everyone today: at the beginning with Bezzecchi, Bagnaia, Espargarò, then with Fabio Quartararo and also with Marini: it was a good race, there were 26 long laps, but I had fun” .

Other good news, the lack of crashes over the weekend: “I pushed a lot with my bike, I didn’t crash either on Friday or yesterday and this gave me confidence. After Mandalika I had lost a bit of confidence due to having taken another bump , but I recovered well this weekend: when you don’t fall, the times and confidence come too.”

