During an interview, Luigi Dall’Igna spoke about the carousel featuring the eight-time world champion Marc Marquez and his destiny for the next few years. When asked about the possibility of seeing the Spanish rider riding a Ducati, the Engineer expressly said: “He has decided to leave Honda to ride an unofficial Ducati; this underlines the fact that he wants our bike and this can only be pleasing.” After this statement, Sky journalist Antonio Boselli asked if it could be given as an official statement: “This is what I heard, clearly there is still no official confirmation from the rider… I think the contract with Honda is complicated to break.” A hot potato thrown by the general director of Ducati Corse, which adds further spice to the delicate question of Marc’s future. At the same time, there are no denials from the Gresini teamso all that remains is to wait for the official announcement from the Spanish champion.