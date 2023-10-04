It’s not completely unexpected news, the eight-time world champion had repeatedly mentioned in recent weeks that he had several possible paths ahead of him and, as was logical to think, not all of them would be together with Honda.

The collaboration will effectively end with the last GP of the season and “both parties agreed that it was in their best interests to pursue other avenues in the future to best achieve their respective objectives and goals”.

Thus we come to the end of 11 years of collaboration between issue 93 and HRC where they got together six World Championships in the premier classfive Triple Crowns (Manufacturers, Driver and Team titles, all in one season), 59 victories, 101 podiums and 64 pole positions.

A story of successes and records, with Marquez getting his debut victory in the premier class aboard the Honda RC213V at the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas in 2013, becoming the youngest premier class winner and would become the youngest premier class world champion later that year. In 2014 he defended his title and won the first 10 consecutive races of the year, also taking titles in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 as an HRC rider with the Repsol Honda Team.

The HRC statement concludes by underlining that “both parties will continue to give their full support for the remaining rounds of the 2023 season of the MotoGP World Championship” and wishing Marc Marquez the best in his future commitments.