29 September 2023

Marc-Marquez-Ducati: Cal Crutchlow is peremptory

Cal Crutchlow, who will race in the Japanese Grand Prix as a wild card, spoke bluntly about Marc Márquez’s future. “I’ve always said that if Marc had gotten on a Ducati, everyone else would have stayed at home – he underlined, in the words reported by ‘Marca’ -. For this reason I don’t want him to get on a Ducati and I want him to try to reverse the situation where he is with Honda.”

“To tell the truth, what Marc Márquez decides doesn’t interest me much; I just want to see good races on television – he added -. I think Marc is still the best driver on the grid. I had the privilege of racing with him, at Honda. I studied him, I understood what he did, but I wasn’t able to replicate it. I don’t think he has lost his talent, it’s just that the bike he races with doesn’t allow it.”

Finally he concluded with a prediction for the title: “I would bet on Bezzecchi because I bet and bet on him at the beginning of the year, when the stakes were high. Today I’m still shaking because if he wins it’s like a bonus for the podium. So I hope for Bezzecchi, but Martin will win. Bagnaia could also do it. I like Bezzecchi because I like his style. I also like Pecco because he is very clean as a driver and as a professional. But I also like Martin, because he puts in his maximum effort He tries to be the protagonist, even if sometimes he doesn’t succeed, but he fights.”

©Getty Images