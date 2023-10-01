Marc Marquez, the decision on the future seems increasingly closer

MotoGP is preparing to experience the Motegi weekend, the home event for Honda, owner of the Japanese circuit. A Honda which, however, has to deal in this period with the constant rumors of farewell (towards Ducati) regarding Marc Marquez, who tried to clarify his future during the presentation of the MotoGP weekend.

“I have never said clearly what I will do – admitted Marquez – but I want to find the best solution. Between me and Honda there is not a rider-manufacturer relationship, but a truly special relationship. I have given a lot to them but they also gave a lot to me.”

“I have very clear ideas in my mind – added the eight-time world champion -. I have no doubts about myself and what will be the best choice for me. At the moment I can only say that we are working together to obtain the best possible results”.

Marc Marquez, born in 1993, has just returned from an overall positive weekend in India: he finished the Sprint race in third place, while in the longest race, the Grand Prix held on Sunday, he obtained ninth place, confirming himself in the top 10 for the second GP in a row after seventh place in Misano.

