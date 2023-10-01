28 September 2023

Marc Marquez arriving, Crutchlow provokes the other Ducati riders

Cal Crutchlow in an interview with The-Race.com spoke about the possible arrival of Marc Marquez in the Ducati Gresini team, provoking the other riders of the Borgo Panigale company: “I don’t know what he will do. I have always said that if he went to Ducati he would others may not show up.”

“If he went to Ducati, it would all be boring – this is the British rider’s sting to Pecco Bagnaia and his companions – and instead he could turn the situation around at Honda, and I think this would be the best story.”

According to Crutchlow, Marquez is still head and shoulders above everyone else: “I still think he’s the most talented rider I’ve had the privilege of riding with. When I was with Honda, I couldn’t do what he did. He was incredible and I don’t think he lost this talent.”

On the difficulties of the Japanese: “The game has changed. We need a more open mentality, Yamaha and Honda know this. When they act faster and with greater open-mindedness, they will take a big step.”

