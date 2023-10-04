Sukabumi.suara.com – MotoGP racer Marc Marquez informed all his fans around the world that he will part ways with Honda at the end of the 2023 MotoGP season.

The rider from Spain ended his collaboration one year earlier than his contract.

“Thank you for a great journey for 11 years together. We shared unforgettable moments: six world champions, five triple crowns, 59 wins, 101 podiums and 64 pole positions together,” wrote Marquez on social media.

“With one year remaining on the four-year contract signed between Honda and Marc Marquez, both parties have agreed to end the collaboration after completing the 2023 MotoGP season,” wrote Honda.

Actually, the news of the separation had been heard for a long time. This racer from Spain is not happy with the performance of his motorbike, which has been unable to compete against European manufacturers over the last few years.

It is also rumored that the eight-time world champion will leave for Gresini Racing on a Ducati motorbike.

There he will join his younger brother Alex. Marquez replaces Fabio Di Giannantonio whose contract was not renewed.

Marquez made his debut riding a Honda RC213V in 2013.

In that year, Marquez confirmed his record as the youngest world champion after mastering MotoGP.

In his racing career in MotoGP, Marquez was recorded as world champion in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 with Honda.

Marquez is the second racer to leave Honda this season. Previously there was Alex Rins who made a similar decision.

Alex Rims left the LCR satellite team to join the factory Yamaha team.

Reportedly, the Honda team is now collaborating with Johann Zarco as Rins’ replacement. However, with Marquez’s departure, they are now reportedly going to promote Zarco to the factory team to accompany Joan Mir.

Meanwhile, a number of names are being contested for the vacant position at LCR. Di Giannantonio is under consideration. He will compete against Iker Lecuona who is currently competing in Superbike.

Marquez and Honda signed a four-year contract until 2024, an unusually long duration in MotoGP, in the 2020 pre-season.

Unfortunately, a series of disasters continue to occur. Starting from Covid-19 attacking the world. The 2020 season was postponed with Marquez suffering a serious injury so he missed the majority of the season.

In 2021 alone, the performance of this 30 year old racer is not in good form.

Marquez recovered from his injury and competed again in 2022, at that time Honda was not in its best performance and was always far behind European manufacturers such as Ducati.

In the 2023 season, Marquez began to distrust Honda, which had made a name for itself.

The decline in Marquez’s performance as Honda declines can be seen from the statistics. He failed to get on the podium in the last two MotoGP seasons.

In 2023, Marquez even failed to win points in the first nine series despite participating in four events.

Currently Gresini Racing is the only Ducati team providing a seat in 2024. They have already tied up Alex Marquez, with Fabio’s position at Giannantonio almost certainly not being extended.