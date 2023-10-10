“I’m disappointed because I saw a team dominate at the Maradona stadium, and it’s an inferior team to Napoli”

The Pompeii coach Maradona jr he spoke to Kiss Kiss Napoli on the period of the Azzurri and on one of the main protagonists of the Scudetto Alex Meret. Below are the coach’s statements to Kiss Kiss Napoli: “I am disappointed because I saw a team dominate at the “Maradona” stadium, and it is an inferior team to Napoli. I don’t like how the Azzurri interpreted the match, especially the choices made by trainer.Meret?I saw him suffer the judgments of the fans. I don’t know if he’s to blame for Valverde’s goal, but he’s obviously not at peace at the moment. It’s perhaps also the fault of those who criticize him when he had nothing to do with it, you don’t get yesterday’s goal if you’re calm.”