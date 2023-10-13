In recent days, various documents have been found on the bodies of some Hamas militiamen killed during the attack against Israeli communities near the border with the Gaza Strip, which took place on Saturday, including maps and operational plans, which would show how the group was the attack against Israel had been planned for some time and in great detail. The documents seem to indicate that Hamas intended from the beginning to attack not only the military infrastructure, but also the civilian population.

The images of some documents were distributed on Telegram by the group of Israeli volunteers South First Responders, who for days have been going to each of the attacked communities to reconstruct what happened, for example through video from the cameras and inspection of the attacked houses . Various documents, written in Arabic, describe the operational plans followed by Hamas to invade cities and kibbutzim in Israeli territory.

A 14-page file, listed as “top secret” and dated June 15, describes in detail the plan prepared to attack the Mefalsim kibbutz, a few kilometers from the border with the western part of the Gaza Strip: among other things we read that after entering the community the militiamen had to “take soldiers and residents as hostages for negotiations”. There were also maps and aerial images of Mefalsim, and rather precise information on the presence of the Israeli army in the area, which according to Hamas could reach the kibbutz “within 3-5 minutes”. In reality, in many cases it took the Israeli armed forces hours to reach the attacked locations.

The Mefalsim kibbutz was attacked by Hamas on Saturday, but a resident told the Wall Street Journal there were no casualties. In other kibbutzim, such as Be’eri and Kfar Azza, the militiamen massacred the population, killing hundreds of civilians.

A map of the Israeli city of Ofakim, near the border with the Gaza Strip, was also found, on which the most popular points such as the synagogue and kindergartens were indicated. Ofakim was also attacked by Hamas, and some people were killed or taken hostage. Another map in Arabic highlighted several cities near the Strip that were attacked, including Ein Haslosha and Kisufim. You can also see a dotted red line indicating the path of the “northern platoon”, presumably a group of the al Qassam brigades, the armed wing of Hamas.

Documents were found listing the characteristics of the weapons and military vehicles in the possession of the Israeli army, including rifles, bombs and tanks, thus suggesting that the group knew exactly what it was facing and was therefore prepared to respond adequately.

In a video published on Thursday on the Hamas Telegram channel Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for the al Qassam brigades, said that planning for the attack began in 2021, when the group began to study in depth Israel’s tactics and strategies to detect the best ways to get around them.

According to a very informed investigation carried out by the Reuters news agency, Hamas managed to carry out the preparation of the attack without being discovered mainly thanks to a complex operation of deception and misdirection, making Israeli intelligence believe that it was not ready to a new armed confrontation while in reality planning an attack that turned out to be unprecedented.

Israel’s military and intelligence were caught completely off guard on Saturday, with even the army’s chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, admitting that the authorities had failed to ensure the safety of their citizens.

