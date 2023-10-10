Denpasar Voice – The dream of playing in Europe is a desire that often arises in the minds of Indonesian football players. Rafael Struick, who has experienced playing at a European club, gave an important message to his colleagues who still play in domestic competitions and aspire to appear in Europe one day.

Rafael Struick, who plays for ADO den Haag in the Eerste Division (Dutch second tier), and has appeared three times in the Dutch second division, emphasized that Indonesian players who are still playing in domestic competitions do not need to worry too much about the opportunity to play in Europe.

According to Rafael, the process towards a football career in Europe is a long journey and does not just happen. Therefore, he advised Indonesian players to focus on improving their abilities on the field.

“Don’t focus too much on playing in Europe. Just focus on developing yourself first. Only then can you do it step by step,” said Rafael, quoted from Antara News (10/10/2023).

Currently, Rafael Struick, as well as five other Indonesian players are playing in Europe. Marselino Ferdinan plays for KMSK Deinze in the Belgian second tier, Elkan Baggott plays for Ipswich Town in the English second tier, Ivar Jenner plays for Jong FC Utrecht in the Dutch second tier, Shayne Pattynama appears for Viking FK in the Norwegian first tier, and Sandy Walsh plays with KV Mechelen in the Belgian first caste.

All these players are an inspiration for young Indonesian players who dream of playing in European competitions. The message from Rafael Struick is to stay focused, develop and carry out your football journey diligently, because with effort and dedication, the dream of playing in Europe can come true one day. (*/Rizal)