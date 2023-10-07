loading…

WASHINGTON – The world may be in the midst of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) arms race. But new research shows that women-led startups are lagging behind.

A report from the Alan Turing Institute’s Women in Data Science and AI team revealed that although global investment in AI is booming, most funding is flowing to male-dominated companies.

The report said 77% of venture capital investment in the UK last year went to male-dominated companies. for startups without female founders. This is happening even as the number of AI companies founded by women increases.

By analyzing data from Pitchbook, researchers found that while VC firms invested $42.5 billion in UK-based AI software companies over the past decade. However, less than half a percent of this funding goes to companies whose founding teams are all women.

Data shows that startups led by women on average generate six times less revenue than startups founded by men.

The report shows that companies founded by women are missing out on AI investment gains that began with the launch of ChatGPT last year.

And researchers warn that gender disparities risk exacerbating the problems of bias and discrimination that many AI systems experience.

“When we talk about designing responsible and safe AI, it’s critical that we consider what’s happening across the AI ​​ecosystem,” Turing Institute researcher and project co-leader Erin Young told Insider.

“This of course includes things like AI design, the type of data used to train these models – but it also includes funding channels.