Many international airlines have stopped flights to Israel. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – A number airline big has stopped their flight to Israel after the Zionist state declared war following a massive attack by Hamas .

Israel struck more than 1,000 targets in the Gaza Strip and Palestinian militants continued to fire barrages of rockets, setting off air raid sirens in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Video posted online showed a plume of smoke near the terminal of Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport.

A number of flights arriving and departing at Ben Gurion International Airport were canceled or delayed, according to the airport’s online flight board, which also showed a low number of flights. Most are operated by Israel’s national airline, El Al, and others by regional airlines such as Turkey’s Pegasus Airlines and Greece’s Blue Bird Airways.

American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines suspended services as the United States (US) Department of State issued a travel warning for the region citing potential terrorism and civil unrest.

American Airlines suspended service to Tel Aviv until Friday. The airline said it has issued a travel advisory providing additional flexibility for customers whose travel plans have been impacted.

“We continue to monitor the situation by prioritizing safety and security and will adjust our operations as needed,” American Airlines said as quoted by AP, Tuesday (10/10/2023).

United said it was allowing two scheduled flights out of Tel Aviv on Saturday night and Sunday morning and was accommodating customer, crew and employee travelers who were at the airport. The airline said that its Tel Aviv flights would remain suspended until conditions improve.

Delta said its flights to Tel Aviv had been canceled through October 31. The airline said it was monitoring the situation and making schedule adjustments. The company said customers with canceled flights or who want to change their Tel Aviv tickets should check the Delta app, website or contact Delta reservations to make adjustments.

Airlines in Europe and Asia have also postponed flights amid the conflict, offering refunds and waiving rebooking fees for passengers.