The starting grid for the 12h of the Gulf is starting to take shape, which will conclude the 2023 season of the Intercontinental GT Challenge on the weekend of 8-10 December.

After announcing a record request of 81 registrations, the organizers of the event to be held on the Yas Marina track have announced that the presence of Ferraris will be well-fed.

AF Corse is ready to field its new 296 GT3s, trying to repeat the success achieved with the glorious 488 in last season’s edition thanks to James Calado, Antonio Fuoco and Alessandro Pier Guidi.

Kessel Racing will also be present as Maranello’s bearer in the PRO-AM and AM classes, as will Baron Motorsport.

Among the Prancing Horse teams that are working to complete the registration there are also the German Racing One and Dragon Racing, the latter eager to make a good impression on its ‘home’ track, given that it is based in Dubai.