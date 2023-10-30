The reduction of the working day was the most recurring topic in the gatherings and debates in the business environment. Although, de facto, currently many companies are already applying working hours even below the 38.5 hours for 2024 proposed in the investiture agreement between PSOE and Sumar that was signed a few days ago.

The final objective of Pedro Sánchez’s government partners is to achieve a 32-hour work week by the end of the next legislature. This would pave the way for establishing the four-day work week, whose results and conclusions from the Valencia pilot test have been recently published, but which very few companies see as viable to apply.

60% would not implement the 4-day work week. A report on the 4-day work week carried out by InfoJobs reveals that 6 out of 10 companies in Spain would not be able to implement the 32-hour work week without salary reduction, as has been proposed in the different pilot programs that have been implemented. launched in recent years in different countries around the world.

In fact, half of the 1,800 companies consulted for this report would reject any type of reduction in their working hours, alluding to the reduction that results from the signing of the investiture agreement.

Employees are in favor, except if it affects their salary. On the other hand, 62% of employees would accept changes in their working hours and would accept the 4-day working day as long as these did not affect their salary and the same level of productivity was maintained. The number of supporters of reducing the working day is reversed when this reduction is associated with a proportional cut in salary. In this case, only 24% of the employees surveyed are in favor of working fewer hours.

These data are confirmed with the experiment that Telefónica carried out a few months ago, in which it applied the 4-day work week model, but instead of applying the 100-80-100 method (100% of the salary, 80% of hours of work and 100% performance) that use the pilot tests of the organization 4 Day Week Global, such as the one carried out in Valencia, reduced the salary. The test was a failure.

Teleworking is the first step. In general terms, companies are not in favor of changing the working day. However, 19% of companies would be willing to implement a 4-day work week model without salary reduction and maintaining productivity. 18% of companies are willing to work one day less, but without reducing the working day and without reducing wages.

It is striking that, among those who are willing to face the change in working hours, teleworking is imposed. 28% of these companies that have adopted full-time teleworking would venture to go a step further by reducing the work week without touching salaries. 24% of them would consider it if salaries were reduced in the same proportion as the working day.

Flexibility is the key. The last three years have been a laboratory for the workplace in which the success and failure of multiple initiatives have been tested. However, if anything has been shown, it is that each company is different and there is no universal formula for all.

The work week has proven to be able to maintain productivity and even increase it. However, this model does not consist of doing the work of five days in four, but rather requires an internal reconversion process that can take months to be more efficient and do the work in a different way in less time. Just as the 4-day work week has proven to be a success in most cases, it has not worked for others and not all companies have the capacity to implement those necessary changes.

Exactly the same thing has happened with teleworking. If the company has been able to adapt its way of working to do it remotely, its employees will be more productive, but not all companies have been able to assume these changes, wanting to apply the same work system as in person, and it has failed.

