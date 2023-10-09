Many airlines have suspended flights to Israel due to recent attacks by the radical Islamist group Hamas. The US airlines Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines and the European airlines Lufthansa, Air France-KLM and Wizz Air, among others, have announced the suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel. Others have changed their schedules or canceled some flights and have announced that they are considering suspending them completely, for example British Airlines.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration, the US government agency that oversees civil aviation, and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have recommended that companies continuing to operate in the area be ready to respond to any instructions from the Israeli authorities. Airlines are also in difficulty due to the price of fuel, which has increased following the Hamas attack. Avoiding Israeli airspace would further complicate routes in the region, given that it is already necessary to avoid Syrian airspace and those of Ukraine and Russia.

