English is not the best language in which the former soccer player works. Joaquín tried to pronounce the lyrics of the Spice Girls song, a moment that made his family smile.

Joaquín Sánchez asks to become Victoria Beckham to perform the Spice Girls song alongside the jury of Your face sounds to me and Manuel Carrasco.

“The Spice Girls’ style seems very strange to me, I like the Backstreet Boys more,” said the Rookie about the look he will have to wear to go on stage.

With boas, glasses and wigs, Manuel Carrasco, Joaquín and Àngel Llàcer have taken the stage to become the Spice Girls. “More than the Spice Girls, we look like the Supremes of Móstoles,” said the Rookie, causing his colleagues to laugh.

Quite a show on stage!