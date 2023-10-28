The one from Huelva came second in the beginning to participate in Eurovision, an opportunity that his partner Beth took advantage of, representing Spain at the gala.

Manuel Carrascose has opened up to Joaquín about the Eurovision Song Contest. “I wouldn’t have liked to go, I don’t think I would have done a good job,” the singer confessed when talking about his music for that festival.

In a joking tone, Carrasco has encouraged the Rookie to appear at Eurovision, “I think you are more suitable with sequins, another type of show,” he told Joaquín about the type of music that suits the festival.

When it comes to considering it again today, Manuel Carrasco gives a negative response to the Rookie, “I haven’t considered it, I don’t think he played a good role,” the singer said about Eurovision.