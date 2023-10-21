After taking to the streets to face public opinion as a reporter with Sonsoles Ónega, Joaquín Sánchez will have to get on stage to delight the public with his voice.

El Novato will have one of the best teachers in the world of music. The singer Manuel Carrasco will serve as Joaquín Sánchez’s mentor to teach him all the secrets of his profession.

But we will not only discover the wonder of the former soccer player’s voice. Manuel Carrasco and his wife, Almudena Navalón, will talk about the beginnings of his relationship with Joaquín Sánchez.

Don’t miss Manuel Carrasco’s interview with Joaquín, the rookie, on Thursday at 10:45 p.m. on Antena 3.