In the summit clash, Mantua triumphs 2-0, Triestina wins the first match at the Nereo Rocco against Fiorenzuola (2-1).

​Albinoleffe also did well against Arzignano (1-0)

Pietro Scognamiglio

28 October – MILAN

Saturday dedicated to group A, with 9 matches awaiting the Vicenza derby (for the match against Padova, over 10,500 spectators are expected at Menti). Here’s what happened.

escape tests

In the clash at the top that no one would have ever expected, Mantova makes a loud statement on the Virtus Verona pitch (2-0) with goals from defenders Brignani and Suagher on dead balls kicked by maestro Burrai. Third victory in a row for Possanzini’s team, which extends its lead. In provisional second place – at least for one night – is Triestina, which beats Fiorenzuola (2-1) achieving the first success of the season at the Nereo Rocco, given that the other home victories had come in Fontanafredda: at the beginning of the second half the opening the Lescano account (eighth goal in the championship, from the chest, on an assist from the substitute Matteo Ciofani), a guest equal with Bondioli, but it was Vallocchia who closed it out and gave the three points to Tesser. In fourth place, at 20, here is Pro Vercelli which starts to run again beating Pro Patria (2-1): in the first half the usual Stanzani responds to Mustacchio’s first lead, but Dossena’s team takes the lead again in the 12th minute of the second half with Maggio and defended the precious result until the end.

many draws

Draw between Renate and Novara (2-2), but only the Piedmontese are smiling for the point: Pavanel’s team, in fact, manages to catch up at the last minute despite the double advantage achieved by Sartore and Sorrentino (D’Orazio shortens the score after half an hour of the recovery, then Scappini’s strike in full recovery). In Pergolettese’s 3-2 win over Legnago, Andrea Mazzarani’s star shines: hat-trick for the Roman attacking midfielder (two penalties, he hadn’t scored for a year and a half), on the other hand the goals from Rocco (also from the spot) and French Taboo. Draw between Giana and Pro Sesto (1-1): guests ahead in the first half with Bruschi – 2 goals in 4 games since he returned -, the answer is Fall’s fourth goal in the league. Same result (1-1) in Trento-Alessandria: Tedino’s team goes ahead thanks to a goal from Trainotti, but Gazoul prevents them from achieving a third consecutive victory. AlbinoLeffe celebrated the three points instead, in their fourth consecutive match without conceding a goal: this time the victory over Arzignano came to Zanica, scored in the first half by Marchetti. In the evening match, in Lumezzane, Atalanta U23 overturned the hosts (2-1) achieving their third victory in a row: in Cannavò, scoring in the first half, Di Serio and Del Lungo responded at the start of the second half. The young Nerazzurri from Modesto thus climb to 17 points, with one match still to recover (Wednesday in Alessandria).

October 28 – 11.44pm

