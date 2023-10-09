In addition to a body kit that is extremely over the top, Mansory now also has a Softkit for the 911.

In the past, every brand had its own tuners, but nowadays there are also tuners who want to eat everything. Brabus and Mansory are now also involved in 911s, where previously this was only the domain of specific Porsche tuners such as Ruf and TechArt.

Based on the 992, Mansory released the clownish 911 P9LM EVO 900 earlier this year, but now they are coming up with another body kit for the 992. This one is fairly subtle by Mansory standards. They call it a ‘Softkit’ at Mansory.

Softkit or not, this 911 Turbo has still been encrypted. This includes a front cover made entirely of carbon, a prominent spoiler, a mega-thick diffuser and the necessary extra carbon. Fortunately, Mansory has omitted forged carbon, they stick to regular carbon for this Softkit.

The rims of the Mansory 992 are somewhat reminiscent of those of the 997 GT3, which means that they fit perfectly on a 911. With 21 inches at the front and 22 inches at the rear, they are a size larger than the rims that Porsche itself supplies. You can get them with or without a central wheel nut.

In combination with the Softkit you can simply get the full power upgrade that the limited P9LM EVO 900 also had. This means that you get 900 hp and 1,050 Nm of torque in your 911 Turbo. As if a lack of speed was the Turbo’s weak point.

Thanks to the engine upgrades, you can now sprint from 0-100 km/h as fast as a Bugatti Veyron. So in 2.5 seconds. In terms of top speed, you will have to beat a Veyron: it is ‘only’ 340 km/h.

We also see a special blue interior through the windows, but Mansory has not shared any pictures of that. In any case, know that at Mansory everything (and absolutely everything) is possible in terms of personalization of the interior.

This article Mansory now also has a ‘subtle’ body kit for the 911 first appeared on Ruetir.