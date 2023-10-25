The news announced in the Xbox Partner Preview continues. One of them was the release date of Manor Lords, a game that will arrive in the first quarter of 2024 on PC, including PC Game Pass, so those responsible wanted to show a new trailer that you will like.

The strategy game is on the right track

As you probably know, Manor Lords is a strategy game that will allow you to experience the life of a medieval lord, so you will be able to grow your small town into a lively city and manage resources and production chains, as well as expand your lands through conquest.

Due to the announcement of the release date, those in charge at Slavic Magic and Hooded Horse wanted to give a taste of what awaits those interested in the title. We invite you to take a look at the new trailer.

Here we leave it for you:

The video of just under 2 minutes shows how each player will be chosen to rule a land of great danger and promise to prove that they are worthy of that important position.

Manor Lords will arrive on PC through Steam, GOG and PC Game Pass on April 26, 2024. The console release date will be revealed later.

We invite you to continue monitoring all the news revealed in the Xbox Partner Preview this Thursday, October 25, at the following link.

