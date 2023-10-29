This week marks 10 years since the death of Manolo Escobar, the number one in Spanish popular music and to whom we have dedicated ‘El baúl de Valeria’ after Concha Velasco’s turn, for the two years since his retirement from the stage.

If Manolo Escobar is known for anything, it is for his car, which died without being found, and which has been something to talk about for more than forty years. The artist himself confessed in an interview that he was “up to the nose” with his most popular songs.

Manolo Escobar was born in Almería in 1931 and, when he was very young, he moved to Barcelona with his brothers to look for work. There he formed the musical group ‘Manolo Escobar y la guitaras de él’, and in 1957 he began his solo career.

Just a few years later, the artist debuted in Córdoba and a year later he had his first hit, of which he sold more than a million copies: ‘el poropompero’.

From that moment on, Manolo Escobar became an idol for crowds, especially in Spain, where he toured with his shows, but he not only stayed in music, but also entered cinema, something typical of The time.

The artist went on to star in more than 20 films, although he confessed that he never considered himself an actor.

In 2013, Manolo Escobar had to cancel his farewell tour due to a worsening of his health and died in Benidorm.

The love of Manolo Escobar

As for his personal life, Manolo Escobar met, before becoming a star, a German woman whom he married three months later: Anita.

At the time they didn’t even share a common language, but their union turned out to be perfect. In 1978 they adopted their only daughter, Vanesa, who was always the artist’s right eye.

The unique moments of Manolo Escobar

Since the 50s, Manolo Escobar managed like no one else to have his choruses played at all the parties in the country and they still continue to do so.

But there is one of them, ‘El Poropompero’, who also became the name of his house and because of this everyone knew where he lived.

In 1971, however, his most famous song, ‘My Car’, came to light, something he never found but Anita, his wife, managed to transform frustration into a love for life.

