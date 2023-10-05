Manga Plus Max is the new Manga Plus subscription service that offers you two new attractive and affordable plans.

Manga Plus was launched in 2019 and has not stopped growing since thensince this platform has become the most important service for manga readers, since here you can find a wide variety of fascinating works such as One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, among others.

In view of being the most important web service to read Japanese works, Manga Plus has been making some updates in which it has been revealed that this platform has launched a new subscription service called Manga Plus Maxwhich will have two very attractive and accessible plans that will make your experience on this website more enjoyable.

Manga Plus Max, is the new bet of this platformwhich will continue to be free to a certain extent except for this new service that aims to make manga more accessible worldwide, since the prices are very attractive, since could be considered quite a bargain.

This is everything that the new Manga Plus Max plans include

As we have already mentioned, Manga Plus has recently been updated to offer a better service to its users so they can read more manga, since it has launched a very attractive new subscription service that you surely won’t want to miss, since they have included two payment plans, Standard and Deluxewhich at the moment They only offer content in Englishso it is expected that in a couple of days other languages ​​will be included, including Spanish.

Manga Plus users can opt for the Standard Plan, which offers a completely free trial month and after this period you will have a price of approximately 2 euros per monthwith this subscription package you can enjoy unlimited form of all works currently being serializedwhich translates into more than 6,000 chapters and best of all, without no type of advertising that could hinder your reading.

On the other hand, The Deluxe Plan will have a price of approximately 5 euros per monthwith this subscription package you can enjoy all content that is currently serialized and of finished sleeves, like Naruto, Bleach and Dragon Ball. This means that you can have access to more than 15,000 manga chapters. It should be noted that both plans are free of advertising, so you can enjoy entertaining reading without annoying interruptions.

This update that Manga Plus has made is great and very tentative, since helps manga have a greater impact and be more accessible globallysince the prices are relatively cheap, so presumably these subscription packages will have a great reception among readers who come to this platform to enjoy their favorite series.

Notably Manga Plus will remain free so you will still be able to enjoy some chapters as has been done, so if you are not interested in acquiring the new subscription plans of Manga Plus Max you do not have to worry.

Without a doubt, This new Manga Plus update is very interestingsince recently new very promising projects have been added in this industry, as has been the case of Kagurabachi, the new series that with only two episodes has surpassed My Hero Academia, as it has placed itself in the top 10 of the most popular series of the momentwhich glimpses the great potential of this work that has quickly captivated readers.

