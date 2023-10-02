Meloni: “To stop the arrivals of migrants, an EU naval mission is needed”

Maneuver, the deficit four times higher than expected is not enough. The coffers are empty

The government Melons must deal with reality, for maneuver they are missing 10 mld and there are now two roads: cut spending or raise taxes. The many promises made during the election campaign are unrealistic and what’s more, Europe is breathing down its neck. The greater deficit just created in the Nadef, four times higher than what the executive itself predicted in April, is not enough: 16 instead of 4 billion. In the next twenty days Palazzo Chigi will hunt for other resources. One is now being evaluated “unstructured” budget lawwith part of the maneuver brought forward to this year and a deluge of related bills, 32, which will entrust the definition of most of the measures planned for next year. Stripped – we read in the Corriere della Sera – of many substantive contents, which will be discussed in the related articles, the 2024 Budget law will limit itself to defining the resources and the main provisions, the cutting of the wedge, the measures for pensions, public employee contracts.



Also there reduction of rates and cutting of Irpef will be defined by a separate provision, a legislative decree implementing the delegation. The bringing forward of the reform to 2024, with the tax exemption of the thirteenth of December, meanwhile, has been set aside. The government has chosen to use the 3.2 billion earned raising the a little deficit this year for the adjustment of pensions, salaries in the public sector and immigration costs. Another source of resources could come from games. Three paths: the new concessions on online gaming, the old ones on physical gaming to be extended until 2026, the tax on winnings.

Read also: “Attention, Italy starts spending again. Investor confidence is at risk”

Read also: Survey: Salvini, Giorgetti and Zaia at the top. Northern League hat-trick. The data

Both the sugar tax and the plastic tax are off the radar. The government does not want to trigger them on January 1st. Then there is the tax on extra profits of the banks, but it already seems very deflated. Tomorrow, meanwhile – continues Il Corriere – new issue of Btp 5 year value, reserved for small savers, with guaranteed rates of 4.10 for the first three years and 4.50 for the last two and a loyalty bonus for those who keep them until maturity. In June they were placed 18 billion of these four-year bonds. Now the Treasury is trying to do an encore.

Subscribe to the newsletter