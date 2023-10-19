CGIL open to a general strike in response to the government’s maneuver

While waiting for the text of the budget law approved on Monday in the Council of Ministers to take shape, the discussion between the parties is animated on the possibility of a law to finance interventions in the territories and meet the requests of local administrative entities and parliamentarians. Sources speculate a possible treasure of 400 million euros to be used on the measure, the government would be working to find the right legislative formula: a decree that goes hand in hand with the Budget or an intervention in the Senate Commission during the discussion of the budget.

However, the prospect of a text that compensates for the absence in the budget law of a ceiling available to parliamentarians is opposed by the opposition, who also contest the possibility of an armored maneuver without majority amendments in the Commission. “It is sensational that the deputies and senators of the majority agree not to present amendments. The opposition does not give up its prerogatives“, comments PD secretary Elly Schlein. Attacks Marco Grimaldi, vice president of the Green and Left Alliance group in the Chamber: “The Government is trying to silence its majority with a 400 million gratuity law to be used in some measure following the Maneuver” .

Meanwhile, the CGIL has gathered its Assembly which has given a mandate to continue the mobilization on the Maneuver, also opening up to the possibility of a general strike, inviting CISL and UIL to meet shortly. “Within the Assembly we had the opportunity to discuss the proposal that Uil submitted to us yesterday. The General Assembly of the CGIL shared the opinion on the phase and the need to start a process of united mobilization with demonstrations and strikes, as far as we are concerned, until the general strike”, announces the secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini. Who then turns to the other two trade unions: “We are available to meet quickly in the next few days to define the path and methods of the mobilization”.

The president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi returns to talk about “reasonable” maneuver, because with the “resources they had available, those priority interventions that we were asking for were carried out, in particular, the contribution cut of the tax wedge. However, it remains a non-structural maneuver”. The budget law approved in the Council of Ministers aims to especially help low and medium income earners, between new modulation of Irpef rates and confirmation of the cut in the tax wedge for 2024. There are also measures to support the birth rate and employment of mothers with at least two children. The text goes hand in hand with the first two implementing decrees of the fiscal delegation which launch, in addition to the reform of Irpef rates, a new IRES model to facilitate hiring and the global minimum tax for multinationals.

In totale i two measures are worth around 28 billion, 24 destined for the Budget and the rest for the remodulation of the tax system. The coverage of the measures is obtained through 15.7 billion of budget deviations, 5 billion of cuts – in particular to the activities of ministers – 2.6 billion of remodulation of expenses, and an increase in excise duties on tobacco. “We have to make bread with the flour we have, if we had had funds and resources we would have cut the stable wedge, at the moment we don’t have them and we are unlikely to have them for the next 6 months. However, we guarantee that at this moment this measure it is the best to guarantee a return of purchasing power for the low-middle income groups, those most affected by inflation”, explains the undersecretary of the Mef Federico Freni. As for the rating agencies’ judgment expected in the next few days, Freni adds: “I am moderately optimistic, they have understood that this government has put in place a serious and responsible economic policy”. The budget bill and the so-called Advances decree linked to the Budget are both expected in the Senate for the start of the parliamentary process.

