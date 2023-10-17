Giuseppe Conte Elly Schlein

Maneuver, only 3 billion for healthcare. Anger of the opposition: “Unacceptable and contrary to rights measures”

After the approval of the Meloni government’s second budget in the Council of Ministers, criticism arrives from the opposition which disputes both the method and the content of the 2024 Budget Law, the total of which is equal to 24 billion euros. Above all, they are the resources allocated to healthcare to create discontent that many consider “totally insufficient”.

“He hasn’t planned anything against high living costs, high mortgages and high fuel prices. He doesn’t even put an extra euro in workers’ paychecks, because he limits himself to doing his job of confirming a cut in the tax wedge that already exists” he thundered the leader of the M5s, Giuseppe Conte. Position highlighted by a joint note from Senators and Deputies of the 5 Star Movement in the Social Affairs Commission: “What Prime Minister Meloni said in the press conference on the resources allocated to healthcare in the Maneuver is unacceptable. The extra three billion for the waiting lists is welcome. , but the government should not delude itself that they are even remotely sufficient – they add – As for the financing of the National Health Fund, Meloni’s sentences are unspeakable. Health care spending rises every year, but so do expenses and the cost of living. It is therefore useless to take linear expenditure into account, this is what the parameter of expenditure in relation to GDP is for. It is very serious that Meloni talks about ‘gaming’ the GDP, because here the only one playing games is her and she plays them on the skin of the citizens and their right to health”.

The reaction of the Democratic Party also lasts: “AND a budget law that is absolutely not up to the difficult situation that the country is experiencing. On healthcare, an issue on which we had asked for particular attention, Giorgia Meloni doesn’t even provide the 7 billion that were needed to avoid reducing spending levels this year, this means cuts to services” declared the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein. “And don’t think of reducing waiting lists just by burdening healthcare staff who are already at their limit with additional work, without unlocking hiring. Sufficient resources are not foreseen for essential services such as school and public transport. It is a maneuver without a strategic vision, without measures capable of giving new impetus to the economy and investments, designed to give some sops but which, in the end, will not improve the lives of Italians”.

“There are 14 billion in temporary tax cuts made in deficit, that is, at the expense of Italians. Little or nothing on health and education which are the two fundamental social rights.” As, the leader of Action Carlo Calenda.

