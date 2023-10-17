Maneuver, Mef: non-EU residents will have to pay 2,000 euros for the Ssn

”For i foreign residents, citizens of countries not belonging to the European Union, it is possible to register in the lists of those entitled to the services of the national health service by paying a contribution of 2,000 euros per year‘. Il Mef communicates, in a note, that the measure is contained in the 2024 budget law. The amount of the contribution ”is reduced for foreigners holding a residence permit for study purposes or for those placed with au pairs”.

