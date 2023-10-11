Could the new crisis in the Middle East change the financial balances? Giorgetti replies: “In Nadef we envisaged various scenarios, let’s see how it goes”

The next budget law provides for a deviation of 15.7 billion euros, no more, to finance the confirmation in 2024 of the cut in the tax wedge for medium-low incomes, the start of the renewal of public contracts, the healthcare sector and measures in favor of the birth rate. The text is affected by the global macroeconomic scenario, between the war in Ukraine and the new crisis between Israelis and Palestinians, and by the surge in interest rates. At the hearing on Nadef in front of the joint Budget Committees of the Chamber and Senate, the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti reiterates the fixed points of the next maneuver, expected on Monday 16 October in the Council of Ministers, on the eve of the Ecofin meeting on the modification of the criteria of the Stability Pact.

New food for thought also emerged from the hearing regarding the valorisation of shareholdings. Giorgetti does not exclude the possibility of further divestments – after the start of the sale of the minority stake in Ita to Lufthansa – responding with a joke regarding the hypothesis of divestment of motorway and railway assets: “Reversing the factors could help“. Then he underlines: “The operations will be consistent with the strategic profiles regarding the national interest of the assets, efficiency of the financial and capital structure, optimization of the market profile and rationalization of the participation and control structures”. Last week the government has started the search for consultants for the disposal of the stake in MPS.

The owner of the Mef claims one Nadef imported according to “realistic prudence” which characterized the first year of government. “The needs and scenarios that we have had to face so far have required us to make very difficult choices, always aimed at ensuring adequate conditions to promote sustainable and lasting growth of our economy”, claims Giorgetti. There is talk of a maneuver of just over 20 billion euros, largely financed in deficit. “There will be no further deviation beyond the 15.7 billion expected, it is the maximum we can allow ourselves”, clarifies Giorgetti. That then he specifies: “This difference is used to put 60-80-100 euros more per month in the paychecks of medium-low income earners”.

Tomorrow the Parliament will vote on the deviation. From the minister also comes a warning to the majority and opposition in view of the budget session: “I will be against any type of amendment that will increase spending with greater revenue, I also say this for the benefit of Parliament”. And again: “This maneuver implies a cut in spending, this means that someone will not be happy.” Also in light of the new rules that are emerging for European economic governance, he explains, “the iron control of spending trends will become an imperative that can no longer be avoided”. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini hopes “that there will be no majority amendments” to the budget. The government is working to find coverage for the budget law and at the same time is preparing the start of the tax reform with the reduction from four to three rates. Growth is slowing and GDP estimates for 2023 and next year have been revised downwards. Meanwhile, the opposition is trying to unite on this point and is making it known that if there isn’t at least 4 billion for healthcare they are ready not to vote on the deviation.

The new crisis in Middle East will it be possible to change the financial balances? Giorgetti replies: “In Nadef we have foreseen various scenarios, let’s see how it will go. If the situation worsens I believe there will be a need for global reflection, not just in Italy”. And again: “The war in Ukraine is not under the control of the State and has clear repercussions on the economic scenario. The deviation is justified precisely because the war in Ukraine is an extraordinary event”. Iv deputy Luigi Marattin is critical: “You only cut taxes for one year, then you always leave the burden of finding the money to not raise them to whoever comes after.”

While for Riccardo Magi of +Europa: “After having wasted the opportunity of Pnrrwith the reforms remaining only on paper, the government is preparing to launch a maneuver made up of deficit and debt, all at the expense of the next generations”. At a hearing in the Senate the Parliamentary Budget Office, after having validated the text of the Nadef, he warned of the possible stagnation of the Italian economy in the second half of 2023. And invited to make full use of the PNRR funds given that “in the first two years of the program the activation of public investments was modest”. also posted to the report debt/GDP. The PBO underlined that “substantial stabilization is based on the realization of hypotheses subject to margins of uncertainty”, on Pnrr and privatisations.

Maneuver: unions and companies summoned to Chigi on Friday evening

The Undersecretary of State, Alfredo Mantovano, convened the social partners on Friday at 7pm at Palazzo Chigi to illustrate the budget law that the government is developing. We learn this from union sources. 17 groups of representatives of workers and businesses were called to the meeting.

Subscribe to the newsletter