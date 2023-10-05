Fiscal wedge and birth rate at the center of the budget law in view of the CDM

In less than fourteen days, the budget law will be debated in the Council of Ministers. According to reliable sources, there is a possibility that this discussion will take place on 16 October, just on the eve of an Ecofin meeting dedicated to the renewal of the Stability Pact. An important deadline, since in case of no agreement, don January 1, 2024 we could return to the budgetary parameters in force before the Covid-19 pandemic.



The Nadef, the economic and financial planning document, has outlined the guidelines for the next budget, highlighting key objectives for the government. In the foreground, there is confirmation of the cut in the tax wedge for medium and low incomes in 2024. This move reflects the urgency of supporting the population groups most affected by the economic impacts of the pandemic.

Another crucial reference point is support for the birth rate, with particular attention to home care for new mothers in the first months of the newborn’s life. This initiative aims to provide families with concrete support in a delicate period, contributing to the quality of life of new mothers and demographic growth.

The budget law also provides resources to initiate the renewal of public contracts and a series of asset sales among subsidiarieswhich could lead to greater efficiency in the management of state-owned companies.

However, the context is far from simple. On the one hand, the unstable geopolitical situation due to the war in Ukraine has significant impacts on European and Italian economic stability. On the other hand, central banks are implementing aggressive monetary policies to contain inflation, which can impact budget choices.

The budget law therefore finds itself operating with limited resources and the government must be careful in calibrating the measures. While the opposition is pushing for greater investment in healthcare, asking for contract renewals and infrastructural improvements, the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti reiterated his commitment to a “serious, responsible and prudent” maneuvere”. Giorgetti underlined the importance of cutting the tax wedge, arguing that, in a context of inflation, it is crucial to help low-medium incomes. This intervention is expected to cost around 10 billion euros, representing a significant part of the entire amount of the budget law.

“I would like to include an initial application of the tax reform in the budget law“, adds Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Hand in hand with the budget law is the start of the implementing decrees of the fiscal delegation, with the reduction from four to three Irpef brackets. Giorgetti says he has no “concerns” about the maneuver “to the extent in which Italian politics, in particular the majority, understands the moment and supports the government. The opposition does its job but it is essential that the forces that support the government convincingly support our positioning, I am very confident.” He then warns: “With these birth rates in the country, the pension system cannot hold up.”

Individual ministers, however, make their requests. “It is premature to give figures because the budget law is under construction, Nadef underlines the availability of resources to start contract renewals in the public administration”, comments the owner of the Pa said Paolo Zangrillo. While the deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini adds: “The maximum ceiling is 12 billion. My objective is that in this maneuver there is not only the allocation for starting real, not fake, works“.

Confindustria shows some doubts about privatizations to recover resources. For Carlo Bonomi: “If the government has announced that it will do so, it will do so, but it is not the correct path. If we want to have the resources to make investments, we must reclassify public spending which amounts to more than 1,100 billion every year“.

Bonomi underlines: “This country does not address the issue of the spending review”. “We need to choose carefully how to use the resources that exist. Already in the previous budget, the government chose to cut healthcare without keeping it up to speed with inflation. There are too many millions of people who give up treatment because they can’t afford it” , urges PD secretary Elly Schlein.

While the M5s leader Giuseppe Conte claims that Giorgia Meloni’s government “did not bring an idea, only cuts”. Criticism also from the CGIL. “The confirmation of the tax wedge was already there, it doesn’t increase anything. Above all, it continues to be temporary, it is not structural for every year. The enabling tax law is the exact opposite of what we need.”

