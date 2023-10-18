Maneuver, Lotito and the risk of rain of amendments. The fears of the majority

The government Melons launched the maneuverbut did not take into account one variable: the numbers in Budget commission. The Prime Minister, Matteo Salvini and yesterday also Antonio Tajani reiterated in unison that the majority does not have to table amendments compared to the text approved on Monday in the Council of Ministers. Objective: to approve the “armored” maneuver by Christmas and avoid both rules that modify the text and the so-called “assault on diligence”, i.e. the flood of micronorme that parliamentarians include in the Budget. It’s a shame – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – that in response to the requests of Palazzo Chigi there is an obstacle: Lotito. In fact, in the Senate Budget Committee, the right-wing majority can count only on a two-vote margin, 12 to 10: that of Lotito and his right-hand man Dario Damiani, both from Forza Italia. A couple who holds the fate of the budget law in his hands.



“Let’s see what we need to do…”. Claudio Lotito, president of Lazio and vice-president of the Senate Budget Commission, answers the phone in a calm tone. So – continues Il Fatto – he wants it deal with with the government from a position of strength, with his decisive vote. I don’t know the details yet but I assure you that we will do everything in compliance with the regulations and with coalition logic”. A wait-and-see spirit which however worries the government. The Minister for Relations with Parliament Luca Ciriani explains that it will not be possible to increase expenses more than expected “given the international context and the signal we would give to the markets”, also closing the opposition’s requests. The specter remains of the provisional exercise in case the law is not approved by the end of the year.

