On the 2024 budget, “we are working to ensure that in the budget law there are more resources to combat waiting lists which represent a long-standing and burdensome problem. We intend to carefully monitor region by region and performance by performance, there where there are delays, in the interest of citizens and patients, to be able to intervene and reduce times after so many years”. Thus Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci spoke to Adnkronos Salute on the sidelines of the conference at the ministry for World Mental Health Day. Regarding the resources that should be allocated to combat waiting lists, “the discussion on the budget law will begin on Monday”, he specified.