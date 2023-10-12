The Mandalika Pertamina Circuit is growing every year, following the debut of the Superbike World Championship in 2021, several steps forward have been made in terms of structures and the track itself. At the beginning of 2023, new asphalt was laid which the riders of the production derivatives have already had the opportunity to try when they took part in the round at the beginning of March and this weekend it will be the turn of MotoGP.

These interventions were requested due to the problems of loosening asphalt, so Jarno Zaffelli’s Dromo was called in, a company famous throughout the world for its experience on the slopes. The design of the track was thus revised, without however making any changes to the layout, with an expansion of the escape routes in some corners and a resurfacing of the entire track.

For the works, which began at the end of October 2022, an asphalt mixture developed in the Dromo laboratories in Europe and subsequently refined in Indonesia was used. It is a very particular asphalt, because it is made up of aggregates from Rinjani, the Lombok volcano from which the special mixture takes its name. In this way the sustainability of the work is increased.

The new asphalt, designed and built by the Italian company, left the Superbike riders satisfied and now all that remains is to wait for the verdict of the MotoGP riders, who will take to the track on Friday for the first free practice session of the Indonesian Grand Prix. “We wanted to do something for Indonesia,” says Zaffelli, founder and CEO of Dromo. “We had the opportunity because when the Mandalika runway was built, it didn’t meet expectations.”

Shaman trying to stop the rain in Mandalika Circuit

Photo by: Xaveria Yunita

In addition to the escape routes, Dromo also worked on water drainage, one of the problems that heavily influenced last year’s race, which was interrupted by heavy rain. Precisely in Mandalika, Marquez also had one of the strongest highsides of his career. “The track was built without paying attention to water management,” continues Zaffelli. “The water was stagnant in many places and we saw it in SBK and MotoGP. The track itself wasn’t strong enough to support the tire strength of the two championships right from the start.”

But how was the work carried out? Zaffelli explains: “You choose the ingredients, the components, it’s about the choice and the way in which these are put together. We created a 3D model of the track and analyzed with our system what the weak points were. Where there were potholes, stagnant water and where we could fix them. So we created a full remodeling of the track where possible.”

“Then we tried to understand what was wrong with the asphalt,” he continues. “We came here (to Mandalika, ed.) with some samples brought from Europe. We tested them in Europe and analyzed what we needed to improve, in our opinion. In Indonesia we couldn’t think of bringing asphalt that can be used anywhere, there is the Equator. That was the difficult thing. We came here and tried to understand what were the possible means to minimize the risks of resurfacing.”

Not only technology, but also sustainability, with the search for local materials: “We have found a way to exploit local materials as much as possible, directly from the foot of Rinjani, the Lombok volcano. We found a quarry in the western part of Indonesia that was almost as hard as stone. It was acceptable for mechanical properties, but not for volumetric properties. But we found a way to use it, so we reprocessed it to meet our standards.”

This is how the resurfacing work on the Mandalika track was born and developed, which led to what the riders will find this weekend. Here you can see the images of the works, with the full interview with Jarno Zaffelli.

Read also: