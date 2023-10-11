The weekend program for the Indonesian Grand Prix, announced on Sunday, included the unusual presence of three press conferences on Thursday. The situation became extraordinary when it was reported that Marc Márquez would hold the second press conference alone, suggesting that it would be the ideal stage to announce his future, which is none other than his move to the Gresini-Ducati team.

However, the three press conferences were replaced by the usual format of recent times, that of two groups. The first group will be that of the first classified, with Pecco Bagnaia, world championship leader, and Jorge Martín, second in the general classification. Marco Bezzecchi was supposed to be the third driver, but the Italian is still struggling to make a quick recovery after the collarbone surgery he underwent on Sunday and will not be present.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

For this reason, the promoters took the opportunity to include Márquez in the first conference, after Honda asked to cancel their rider’s solo appearance until the end of the year. Incidentally, Marc wasn’t aware that he would be alone at that press conference until he arrived in Lombok on Wednesday, an idea that didn’t seem the best to him. The Tokyo company, which released the eight-time world champion from his contract for 2024, asked the Catalan not to talk about his future or other brands until the end of the season, which will delay it a little longer the announcement of his future.

The second press conference will be attended, if there are no last minute changes, by Alex Márquez, Augusto Fernández, Enea Bastianini and the Moto2 rider Pedro Acosta, after it was officially announced that in 2024 he will race with GasGas Tech3 in MotoGP, alongside of Augustus.

Read also: