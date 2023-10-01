Without Vlahovic and Milik there will be fresh forces for Juve’s attack against Atalanta

The withdrawal of Dusan Vlahovic and Arek Milik re-credits Kenan Yildiz and opens the doors of the first team to Tommaso Mancini. For the latter it is the first call from Max Allegri: the 2004 class will wear the number 40 shirt. The former instead continues the growth path he shared with the club in the summer: he trains at Continassa with the first team but – from time to time – is sent to Next Gen to make minutes. However, against Atalanta, in Bergamo, the contribution of the class of 2005 will be fundamental, considering that it will be the first change in attack.

vice church

—

“He’s a boy I really like,” said Allegri, making no secret. “When he shoots he’s boring,” he added, in unsuspecting times. The boy’s role is still to be defined: last year in the Primavera he was a striker, Allegri sees him more as a second striker but it is likely that he will develop into a midfielder. In this phase, and specifically in the match against Atalanta, he is more destined to act as assistant to Chiesa: who is fresh from two close matches against Sassuolo and Lecce and so far has been the true offensive reference of the Juventus team. Yildiz, in the second team, has already scored his first professional goal against Ancona: a match from which he left the pitch to the applause of the opposing fans, after an excellent performance.

Juve’s plans

—

Yildiz arrived on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, after coming through his youth career at Bayern Munich. The boy was born and raised in Germany, but chose to play for Turkey, his father’s country: he is already in the Under 21s. After a year of training in Vinovo, taking a Juventus lesson from Professor Paolo Montero, the club’s plans for Kenan they foresee a season as a permanent member of the first team with increasing playing time, so as to gain experience in Serie A without too much pressure. The seasonal journey will be completed by matches in Next Gen, where he must make the difference. Next summer the club and the boy’s entourage will make another evaluation for the continuation: the short-term objective is to gain as much experience as possible, Allegri is ready to give him confidence.

