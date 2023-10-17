The former Italian coach is still waiting for his first victory as an Arab coach: in a friendly match in Portimao it ends 3-1 for Mali

The draw with Nigeria was just an illusion. Four days later, Saudi Arabia lost again, this time against Mali, more brilliant and capable of once again exploiting the ingenuity of Mancini’s defence. In Portimao – in an empty stadium – the friendly match ends 3-1, and the petrified image of the former Italian coach at the final whistle photographs the moment of the Saudi national team, back in the limbo of a worrying crisis in view of the next matches in November (Pakistan and Jordan), valid for qualification for the next World Cup. Mancini’s experimental 4-4-1-1 doesn’t work, despite the protagonists of the match against Nigeria being on the pitch from the 1st minute: Kanno, Al Dawsari and Al Faraj.

THE MATCH

—

The first half was all African in colour, with Mali proving to be more athletically energetic and very solid at the back: it is no coincidence that they have come off three successes in a row with zero goals conceded. Doumbia unlocked the lead in the 14th minute, starting the Saudis’ suffering, saved from a double disadvantage for the first time thanks to VAR, but not a second time, when in the 42nd minute Traoré made it 2-0. Al Bulayhi’s error and the uncertainty of Al Hilal goalkeeper Al Owais were decisive. In the second half, the pearl of the star Al Dawsari – right-footed into the top corner with a deflection – gave a shock to Arabia, who however never managed to get a shot on goal in the entire 90 minutes. Mali sealed the 3-1 lead in the 71st minute with Sinayoko, who escaped the opponent’s defense with great ease and was helped by another less than perfect intervention from Al Owais. In the end, a post on each side which gives an extra emotion to the match. For Mancini it is the third knockout in the first four outings: 4 goals scored and 9 conceded. A swerve is needed