Suara.com – Good news has come to Manchester United, who were hit by a storm of injuries before the October international break. Their talented midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo, has reportedly recovered from a long injury and is ready to play again.

Mainoo, a wonderkid who graduated from the Manchester United academy who is only 18 years old, stole attention with his neat performances in pre-season ahead of the 2023/2024 campaign.

Unfortunately, Mainoo suffered a serious ankle injury in the pre-season match against Real Madrid which meant he had to be sidelined for quite a long time.

The Stockport-born player has yet to make an appearance for Manchester United’s first team this season.

However, as reported by MEN, Saturday (21/10), Mainoo has gradually recovered and is now reported to be in prime condition.

Manchester United young midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo (right). (OLI SCARFF / AFP)

In fact, Mainoo will also be available for the Premier League match against hosts Sheffield United which will be held on Sunday (22/10) early morning WIB.

MEN reported that the young midfielder has been training with the Red Devils’ main squad since yesterday’s international break.

However, it is believed that coach Erik ten Hag and the Manchester United medical team will monitor his condition first before deciding whether he is ready to start in this match or not.

Erik ten Hag himself can also make some adjustments to his team ahead of this match. Understandably, the Red Devils’ schedule will be very busy in the future so the manager must arrange the composition of his team.

Against bottom team Sheffield, there is a possibility that Ten Hag will make a rotation in his midfield. According to the MEN report, Mainoo is also being considered by Ten Hag to start against Sheffield.