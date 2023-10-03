Suara.com – Manchester United failed to get full points when they hosted Galatasaray on the second matchday of Group A of the 2023-2024 Champions League. The Red Devils lost 2-3 at Old Trafford.

The Manchester United vs Galatasaray duel took place on Wednesday (4/10/2023) early morning WIB. The Red Devils actually took the lead twice before losing to the giant Turkish club.

Manchester United took a quick lead through Rasmus Hojlund in the 17th minute. The Norwegian striker scored his first goal at Old Trafford after taking advantage of Marcus Rashford’s assist.

However, the superiority of Erik ten Hag’s team did not last long. In the 23rd minute, Galatasaray equalized through Wilfried Zaha.

The 1-1 draw lasted until the end of the first half before Manchester United took the lead again in the 67th minute. Hojlund again put his name on the scoreboard.

Referee Ivan Kruzliak shows a red card to Manchester United midfielder from Brazil, Casemiro during the second matchday of Group A of the 2023-2024 Champions League between Manchester United vs Galatasaray at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, northwest England, on October 3, 2023.Darren Staples / AFP.

However, disaster struck for the Red Devils after Galatasaray was able to equalize 2-2 through Kerem Akturkoglu’s goal just four minutes after Hojlund’s goal.

The reason is, Casemiro was given a second yellow card by the referee precisely in the 77th minute after violating Dries Mertens in the forbidden box.

Luckily, Mauro Icardi’s penalty shot failed to score because the ball went wide of the goal.

However, the player immediately made up for that failure by scoring the winning goal for Galatasaray in the 81st minute after using Davinson Sanchez’s pass.

Icardi scored a goal by firing a shot that wasn’t actually fast enough. However, due to wrong anticipation, goalkeeper Andre Onana, who actually came out of the goal, was unable to reach the ball which passed over his own head.

This result is a danger alarm for Manchester United. The reason is, on the first matchday, they also lost with a score of 3-4 to Bayern Munich.

This defeat left Manchester United stuck at the bottom of the standings with a collection of zero points. Meanwhile for Galatasaray, they are currently in second place with four points behind Bayern Munich, who on the second matchday successfully beat Copenhagen with a score of 2-1.