Suara.com – Brighton & Hove Albion coach, Roberto De Zerbi emphasized his desire to see his team keep a clean sheet or not concede a goal when they visit Manchester City headquarters, Saturday (21/10/2023) evening WIB.

The Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion duel will take place in the match week 16 of BRi Liga 1 2023-2024. This match is scheduled to kick-off at 21.00 WIB.

De Zerbi revealed that his focus in this match is so that Brighton does not concede. This is because his team has always conceded in the last eight matches in the Premier League.

“My focus is a clean sheet. I felt sick when I saw us concede. Luton (conceded 1 goal), Wolverhampton away (conceded 1 goal), and Newcastle (conceded 1 goal) at home, we conceded three goals,” said De Zerbi at a press conference ahead of the match against City, reported on the club’s official website, Saturday.

A total of 16 goals scored against Brighton made the team nicknamed The Seagulls the fourth team with the most goals conceded after three relegated teams, AFC Bournemouth (18 goals), Burnley (20 goals) and Sheffield United (22 goals).

Prediction for Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion in the 2023-2024 Premier League. (Doc. Suara.com)

“At Villa Park (6 goals conceded) it was a tough day, and now we have conceded 16 goals. That’s too much,” he added.

Despite being one of the teams that concedes a lot, Brighton has a good productivity record, scoring 21 goals, making it the most productive team in the Premier League this season.

They beat big teams such as Liverpool (18 goals), Manchester City (17 goals) and Arsenal (16 goals).

“We were very good when attacking but great teams score a lot of goals and don’t concede a lot. We definitely have to improve it. “We worked tactically in this situation,” said De Zerbi.

In the upcoming matches, Brighton will hope to strengthen the team with the return of James Milner, and Jakub Moder has also joined training after overcoming an injury.

However, the team based at the American Express Stadium is still without Pervis Estupinan and Tariq Lamptey who are sidelined due to injury.

“James Milner is available to play, to start the game. Pervis Estupinan and Tariq Lamptey are injured. “Jakub Moder has started working with the group, and this is good news for him,” concluded De Zerbi, according to Antara.