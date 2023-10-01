This little pickup, affectionately called the RAM Baby TRX, has an extremely large engine.

Tsjoenering is not necessarily my thing in the editorial office. Some colleagues absolutely love it. According to them, a car as it rolls out of the factory is often broken and a lot can be improved with parts costing a few hundred or thousands of euros. I personally see at most only partial sense in that. Manufacturers often spend hundreds of millions on developing a car. Okay, sometimes they also cut costs. But does something that someone made in a shed really make a car better? It’s not that I don’t see anything in it at all…but I draw the line at a bit of OEM+.

However, some people go a lot further. And that often results in monstrosities, but sometimes also something fun. Like this little Ram from social media phenomenon Chuy RMZ. This car enthusiast is mainly concerned with USDM products. Burnouts, big V8s, pickups, you know the drill.

For this ‘Baby TRX’, a playful hat tip to the T-Rex, he started with a RAM 1500 TRX as a base. This full-fat version of the already muddy RAM 1500 has the supercharged V8 under the hood from the Dodge Challenger Hellcat. After all, as a last hurray for this engine, the former Chryslerberus included it in practically all models.

However, the RAM 1500 TRX is only available as a double cab. Then you immediately have a big mastodon on your hands. Several tuners have already ventured to make a ‘single cab’ variant. But as funny as the Baby TRX is, we have not yet seen the end result.

Chuy RMZ did not start with a single cab standard RAM 1500 as a basis and then add the big engine. Instead, he chopped up an original RAM 1500 TRX and then tied it back together again for a shorter period of time. Whether that is the best way for structural integrity; meh. But these pickups have a body on frame construction, so in any case cutting the ‘body’ is not a problem in that respect.

The end result is a very naughty cart with a very short wheelbase, enormous wheels and of course that gigantic engine. Apart from the visually visible mods, Chuy has made another legendary decision, namely to make the Baby TRX premium. The driveshaft to the front wheels is gone, so this is now a pure rear-wheel drive car. The engine has been pumped up to 1,000 hp.

Videos on the gramz show that the Baby TRX is quite strong. But we mainly wonder whether this will become the new craze. In any case, it would be nicer than Donks, or matte black and black wheels. However?

This article Man turns proud RAM 1500 TRX into a baby TRX first appeared on Ruetir.