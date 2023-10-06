loading…

A man from New York stalked a woman for 4 years in a Cessna 180. Photo/Illustration

NEW YORK – A man of origin New York , United States of America (USA), pleaded not guilty to charges of stalking a woman by flying his small plane over the victim’s house.

Reporting from The Guardian, Friday (6/10/2023), Michael Arnold (65) was charged in southern Vermont – where he kept his plane – on charges of aggravated stalking, violating a harassment prevention order, resisting arrest, obstructing a public officer and providing false information to the police.

He was released on several conditions, including having no contact with the woman, not stalking her, and staying 91 meters from her home and business, as well as from all aircraft.

An FBI agent said Arnold had been stalking the woman from Schuylerville, New York, for approximately four years. A stalking order was imposed banning him from flying. New York authorities said Arnold was seen flying low over the village of Schuylerville and at one point was seen throwing tomatoes from the plane, according to investigating officials in Bennington, Vermont.

According to court documents, the woman told police she had long feared for her safety and feared Arnold would fly his plane into her home. He told local media that Arnold was a customer at his cafe.

Arnold was arrested Tuesday when he arrived at William H. Morse state airport in Bennington, Vermont, where he stored his 1976 Cessna 180 single-engine plane.

He said he was not stalking anyone and denied that he had flown on his plane the day before, instead saying he was riding with someone, police said.

According to the affidavit, Arnold told officers he had no contact with the woman and that if he wanted to harm her, he could very easily do so, but never did.