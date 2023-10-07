There are moments in La Voz that touch our souls and that is what Rubén and Pablo López have achieved by singing I wait for you here on the stage of La Voz.

After defending his Audition on the set and getting Luis Fonsi to turn around, the talent has asked his idol, Pablo López, to sing with him.

The coach from Malaga did not hesitate and sat down at the piano to sing with the talent I’ll wait for you here. The lyrics, the music, the chords… together they have created a very beautiful version that has touched the heart, especially of Malú.

The coach couldn’t help but get emotional and some tears escaped, although she tried to contain herself. There are songs that transcend all the senses and that is what the two have achieved with this song.

“Pablo has that gift of knowing how to touch your heart,” Malú acknowledged. What a special moment we have just experienced in The Voice!