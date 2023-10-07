Miguel Carrasco has made a very different version of Pienso en tu mirá, the talent has taken it elsewhere and with his particular performance he has conquered Pablo López and Antonio Orozco.

The two coaches have turned to take Miguel on their team, but the talent, after much hesitation, has gone directly to Pablo López’s team.

For Blanca Lomas, it is the first time she has attended a casting. She never imagined going this far and singing in The Voice’s Blind Auditions.

It is her first time on stage and she has come up confident, with the guitar and sitting on a stool. The talent has sung You will never understand in the Blind Auditions.

How beautiful he has done it! Her voice is sweet and she has a very beautiful voice, but she has not been able to transcend: “We have to risk a little more, she has a beautiful voice and you have done very beautifully, but we have not been able to transcend,” Malú explained.

Next year we will see Blanca again on The Voice, I’m sure!