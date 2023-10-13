We already saw the following talent in the fourth Blind Auditions of The Voice. Andrea received a surprise when she was in the audience and Eva González announced that she had been selected to have her Audition.

Andrea got the surprise of her life after appearing at the castings for the ten editions of The Voice. Her time has finally come to demonstrate everything she knows, and convince one of The Voice coaches to enter the contest.

The talent has sung a song that Antonio Orozco knows very well: What you’re made of, by Lucie Silvas, a song that the coach sang in collaboration with the artist.

Andrea has made the song her own and that is why Malú has not hesitated to turn around. The talent has an impeccable vocal technique: “When you came out of perfection I felt a grit in your voice and that’s what made me turn around.”

Malú was happy to have her on her team and is convinced that the talent has a lot of potential and that she is going to rock it in La Voz.

The truth is that we loved his performance. Welcome to The Voice!

Coaches fall in love with Since when

Antonio Orozco, Pablo Lopez, Malú and Luis Fonsi have sung Alejandro Sanz’s song.

Antonio Orozco wanted to sing the talent’s song: “I sang this song with Alejandro Sanz in Alaska,” he noted. The coach looked for the lyrics: “Can you play me Pablo?” he asked. The man from Malaga asked for the guitar and played the song while he began to sing it with Orozco. Malú has harmonized the song and the three have sung Desde donde creating a magical moment in La Voz.

Luis Fonsi listened to them carefully and contributed his grain of sand and it has been a very special moment. Who doesn’t know this song by Alejandro Sanz?