Pablo López, Antonio Orozco and Luis Fonsi have already closed the team. Malú is the only one who still has a place on her team, a very difficult moment because not everything goes.

Marta Ginel is the next talent to take the stage of La Voz. She is talented, she has been playing the guitar since she was 15 years old and since then she decided to sing in a group in which she formed.

The talent has taken the stage to sing Telepathy and has starred in a very original aversion with her voice.

Malú has acknowledged that she is in a very delicate moment: “You are very special and original,” she noted.

The rest of the coaches have congratulated him, but sometimes musical tastes don’t match: “You have to connect, you don’t have to question yourself,” Luis Fonsi told Malú.

Marta has done incredible and we will surely see her again. Don’t be discouraged!