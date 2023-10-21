Michele Marcolini spoke about the Napoli players he faced in the national team

The coach of Malta Michele Marcolini spoke today on the Kiss Kiss Napoli frequencies, releasing some statements:

“In Bari when we faced Italy I saw a great spirit in the Azzurri, the tactical idea of Spalletti it is very clear and can already be seen on the pitch, despite the fact that he has only arrived in the blue team for a relatively short time. Luciano has a very high level of preparation, Napoli last year was a perfect machine and the national team will be too. Raspadori? I see him well as a centre-forward. In that position he is always dangerous, he ties up the game and attacks the depth, one of those players you can always rely on, even when the coach moves him to other areas of the pitch. Against Malta I still saw him very active, even if he didn’t manage to score. With my national team I will go to Wembley at the next stop, for me it is a privilege and an honor that will be granted to me. Playing against the English champions will be exciting, I just know that they are one of the strongest national teams in the world at the moment.”