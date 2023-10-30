Are you a fan of grimdark and Malaz? Steven Erikson will arrive in Barcelona with everything and his dark magic. Here we tell you what you can’t miss

Let me paint you a picture: Barcelona becomes a Malazan scene, with magic, warriors and gods roaming its streets. Sounds like every fan’s wet dream, right? Well, grab your calendar and mark November 11 because Steven Erikson, the king of grimdark, will land in the city for an experience you won’t forget.

Get ready for an epic day: we have two confirmed talks by the author at the Barcelona Fantastic Genres Festival and, as icing on the cake, a book signing session that will be Nirvana for any grimdark fan.

Steven Erikson at the Fantastic Genres Festival: a gem for Malazan fans

This is one of those dates that will remain in the annals of geek history in Spain. Steven Erikson It’s not just a name; He is a legend who has created a literary universe called “Malazan Book of the Fallen”, which stands out for its immense complexity and dark tones.

The Barcelona Fantastic Genres Festival is the perfect setting for Erikson to display his magic. This event has earned a place of honor among the geek culture spaces in Spain, ranging from comics to video games, and of course, literature could not be missing.

But hold on, there is more. If you are looking to take a souvenir of this experience, Erikson will be signing books at Gigamesh, the epicenter of the geek universe in Barcelona. So don’t miss the opportunity to have your copy of Malaz signed by the master himself.

For those who are a little lost, the universe of Malaz is a jewel full of intricate characters, dark magic and moral dilemmas. The grimdark genre, where Erikson is a heavyweight, is noted for its raw and realistic approach to fantasy, moving away from fairy tales to enter darker and more complex territories.

Malazan and grimdark fans, this November 11th at the Barcelona Fantastic Genres Festival It will be a day to frame. Both the deep talks and the book signing at Gigamesh will turn this day into an epic date. Ready to experience the magic firsthand? See you there!

Other giants of the fantasy genre that will illuminate the festival

But wait, not everything at the Barcelona Fantastic Genres Festival is reduced to the works of Erikson. This event is known for being a showcase for big names in the world of fantasy, science fiction and literature in general. This year, figures like Inés Macpherson, Lola Robles and Mar Bosch Oliveras They will also share their magic with us. The event will take place from November 8 to 12, so we recommend you take a look at the festival website to see the events, talks and signings that will take place in the city.

Ines Macpherson It is one of those names that you cannot lose sight of. Her work in the world of fantasy literature has made her one of the freshest and most original voices on the Spanish scene. Whether talking about dystopian worlds or epic adventures, Macpherson has the gift of keeping us glued to her pages from the first to the last word.

Lola Roblesfor her part, is an author who has always advocated for inclusion and diversity in genre literature. Her works often explore gender dynamics and sexual identity in fantastical or futuristic contexts, providing a renewed and necessary vision to the universe of fantastic literature.

If psychological horror mixed with fantastic elements is your thing, Mar Bosch Oliveras She is your author. Her ability to create oppressive atmospheres and nuanced characters makes each of her stories a disturbing and revealing journey. With each work, Bosch Oliveras demonstrates that terror does not always come from monsters and ghosts; Often the greatest horrors are found within the human mind.

In short: a festival for all tastes

With such a lineup of authors, the Barcelona Fantastic Genres Festival It promises to be an unforgettable literary experience. Whether you’re a Malazan fan or you prefer to explore other corners of the fantasy universe, this event has something for you. There’s less left until November 11, and the excitement is palpable!