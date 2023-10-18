Denpasar Voice – The Malaysian national team coach, Kim Pan Gon, apologized to the Malaysian people after his team lost 0-2 in the 2023 Pestabola Merdeka final against Tajikistan on Tuesday, 17 October 2023.

Even though the Malaysia vs Tajikistan defeat was disappointing, Kim Pan Gon spoke in a post-match press conference to explain that the match against the team ranked 110th in the world was a difficult match.

Quoted from Suara.com, in his explanation, Kim Pan Gon revealed that the Malaysian National Team players had given everything and played with high enthusiasm throughout the 90 minutes of the match.

“Today we have to cry together, but we have to keep moving forward,” said Kim Pan Gon, quoted from Suara.com (18/10/2023).

Also Read: Wanting to End a Series of Draw Scores, Persija Implements This Strategy to Face RANS Nusantara FC

He also admitted that some critical messages had reached him, and he accepted the criticism as part of his job as a coach. However, Kim Pan Gon emphasized that the Malaysian national team players had fought hard for their country, and they had nothing to gain but a call to the national camp.

“They (players) don’t deserve to be criticized like this. For me, the way we play to win is not a problem. The players just have to follow my method and tactics. We try, but not every time we are able to win,” he explained.

This coach from South Korea also highlighted how hard the players work on the field.

“We can’t say anything because they ran throughout the action. You could see how they played tonight, so I can’t criticize anything. Even if a player makes a mistake, what right do I have to blame him,” he continued.

Kim Pan Gon emphasized that as a coach, he accepts responsibility for making decisions within the team, including changes, selection, preparation, and planning. However, players do not get paid anything for their efforts, and therefore, as a society, we must understand and support them in their wins and losses.

Also read: Former Persebaya Rizky Ridho Allegedly Will Join Persib Bandung, Persija Jakarta Defender Glances at This Figure

At the end of this press conference, Kim Pan Gon sincerely asked that criticism and pressure not be directed at the players.

“If you criticize me, I accept it but don’t criticize them,” he said.

Kim Pan Gon emphasized that in football, everyone, including coaches, players and supporters, can make mistakes. Criticism addressed to him will be accepted gracefully, but he appealed not to criticize players who have fought hard to represent Malaysia on the gridiron. (*/Rizal)