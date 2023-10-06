loading…

The Malaysian government sent a letter to the Indonesian government, urging it to take action regarding cross-border haze. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Government Malaysia has sent a letter to the Indonesian Government in an effort to resolve the transboundary haze problem affecting the country.

Malaysian Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said a letter had been sent to the Indonesian Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya Bakar as a follow-up to the haze problem.

The letter was sent following Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s statement that he had instructed Nik Nazmi to coordinate with his colleagues in ASEAN to resolve the transboundary haze problem.

“We have sent a letter to the Indonesian Minister of Environment and Forestry regarding the (transboundary haze) issue following the Prime Minister’s statement yesterday,” he said, as quoted by the New Straits Times.

He added that all ASEAN countries, including Indonesia, had signed the ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Smoke Pollution in 2002.

The agreement is a legally binding environmental agreement by ASEAN member countries to reduce haze pollution in Southeast Asia.

The agreement recognizes that transboundary smoke pollution resulting from land and/or forest fires must be mitigated through national efforts and international cooperation.

Last Wednesday, only two areas — Sri Aman and IPD Serian in Sarawak — had the Air Pollution Index (API) reading unhealthy, at 115 and 101 respectively.

The day before, seven locations across the state API readings were unhealthy above 100, especially in the Klang Valley and Seremban regions.