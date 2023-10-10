To quote Hans Teeuwen: this is how they take away your hobbies.

Nowadays you are no longer allowed to do anything at all. Nice CO2 emissions? You have to pay for that. Smoking cigarettes? Also costs a lot of money. Want to impress teenagers half your age? Not allowed anymore. Would you like to take a picture of your honorary member as TD of Ajax and send it? Don’t like the morality police either. Man, even the morally untouchable Matthijs van Nieuwkerke was canceled because he is a bit strict and fanatical.

So the fact that you can drive a motorcycle with a combustion engine in 2023 in this national equivalent of a rubber paving stone is actually very special. But they are no longer allowed to make noise. Of course you will be fined if you have installed the wrong type of good exhaust underneath.

Bicycle

That happened to a gentleman in Utrecht. He rode unsuspectingly on his steel horse making a deafening noise. Well, you have to do something if you want to be heard above the sound of the A45 AMGs and Golf Rs.

He had adjusted the rear silencer of his motorcycle in order to assert himself aurally. The police in Utrecht who stopped the motorcyclist were not very pleased. And no, not because their BMW R1250RT with top cases have a standard exhaust.

The end silencers had to have a certain type of decibel killer and that was not present. Ergo: a lot of noise. But as it turned out, it wasn’t the first time the man rode a motorcycle and made too much noise.

Not the first time

In March this year, the motorcycle mouse was also arrested and fined for producing too much noise from the silencer without the decibel killer.

That was also the case now: noise, no decibel killer (the two are of course also in line with each other). The police therefore confiscated the motorcycle. Well, that’s a drastic measure! The noise level is measured again. Then the bicycle must be adjusted.

The Utrecht Police does not state whether the owner will then get the motorcycle back. However, a report is being drawn up against the owner in question. It is not known whether the motorcyclist was Rascal B2 and had removed the muffler because otherwise he would not hear the engine, but it seems plausible to us.

Via: Utrecht Center Police

