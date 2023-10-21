TikToker Michelle Serafin caused a stir because she just admitted that she was DMed (direct message) by a famous lawyer who asked her to get to know him.

In an upload on the TikTok account @michelleeserafin, this woman gave several clues about the figure of the lawyer.

The first, according to Michelle, is that the lawyer in question has millions of followers on Instagram. Second, the account has a blue tick. And finally, just got married.

“I just DMed and was invited to meet one of the lawyers who is quite famous in Indonesia, he already has millions of followers on Instagram and already has a blue tick, he didn’t buy the verification, so he’s already famous,” he said. .

Also read: Inul and Mas Adam cry together, their only child now no longer wants to be spoiled

According to Michelle, the lawyer often displays his affection for his beautiful wife on social media.

“But he dared to DM me, ‘Hey Michelle, can I meet you?’ like that,” he said.

Initially, Michelle thought the lawyer wanted to take her into business. However, it turned out that the lawyer only wanted to get to know him.

“I don’t think it’s polite at all, for his wife, it’s not fair, because he has indirectly embarrassed his wife,” he said.

Michelle’s confession immediately made netizens guess who the lawyer in question was. The names of Yakub Hasibuan, Jessica Mila’s husband, and Fritz Hutapea, Hotman Paris’ son, were immediately mentioned.

Also read: Immediately given permission, heavy rain fell while residents were carrying out Istisqa prayers in the field